Reds' Robert Stephenson: Recalled ahead of Saturday's start
Stephenson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville and will start Saturday against the Marlins.
The Reds made the roster move official, swapping out Ariel Hernandez for Stephenson, who will toe the rubber in place of Scott Feldman (knee). Stephenson has struggled in 21 appearances (eight starts) at the big-league level so far in his career, and he's lost his shine as a former top prospect as a result, but the 24-year-old has been throwing a lot of strikes lately with Louisville (13 walks in 40.1 innings).
