Moll (2-3) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings to earn the win over Cleveland on Tuesday.

Moll and others in the bullpen combined for six scoreless innings, giving the offense a chance to overcome a disastrous outing from starter Hunter Greene. Moll has not allowed a run over his last 19 appearances (18 innings) and sports a shiny 0.76 ERA across 23.2 innings since being acquired by the Reds at the trade deadline.