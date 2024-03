Moll (shoulder) has a chance to be ready in time for Opening Day, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moll entered training camp behind schedule and hasn't yet pitched in a major-league spring training game, but he has been able to put in work and is ahead of teammate Alex Young (back). With Young set to begin the season on the injured list, the Reds have a greater need for Moll as a lefty specialist, which might lead to a few more opportunities to record holds early on.