Moll (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $1.001 million contract with the Reds on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The left-hander landed on the injured list late last season due to a shoulder impingement but should be ready for the start of spring training. Moll made 48 appearances for the Reds last year and had a 3.35 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB over 37.2 innings.