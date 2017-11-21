Long was added to the Reds 40-man roster Monday.

By joining the 40-man roster, Long will be protected from the Rule 5 draft. Long reached Double-A Pensacola during 2017. However, his bat didn't adjust as the club hoped. Over 42 games he recorded a .227 batting average and .681 OPS.

