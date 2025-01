The Reds acquired Rogers and cash considerations from the Giants on Wednesday in exchange for Braxton Roxby, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Rogers' strikeout rate dipped to 25.7 percent in 2024, but he still had a very good season in collecting a 2.40 ERA and 64:22 K:BB over 60 innings. The left-hander instantly becomes the Reds' best left-handed setup man and a candidate to take over at closer if Alexis Diaz isn't able to bounce back from his rough 2024 campaign.