Pham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Cardinals.

Pham's eighth-inning blast gave the Reds a three-run lead. That proved valuable when Alexis Diaz gave up a two-run shot to Juan Yepez in the ninth, with Pham's homer standing as the difference in the game. Through 11 games in June, Pham has gone 12-for-40 (.300) with three long balls, eight RBI and 10 runs scored. The slight surge has him up to a .247/.345/.416 slash line with eight homers, 25 RBI, 36 runs scored and four stolen bases across 223 plate appearances overall.