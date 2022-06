Pham went 2-for-6 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Pham singled and stole second before scoring on a Kyle Farmer single in the 11th inning. During a six-game hitting streak, Pham has gone 8-for-26 (.308) with a home run, three RBI and five runs scored. He's lifted his batting average to a season-high .250 while adding a .761 OPS, eight homers, 25 RBI, 37 runs scored, five steals and nine doubles in 55 contests.