Pham went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

Pham drew a walk in the first inning and scored on a Nick Senzel single. He later ripped a leadoff double in the sixth and came around to score again. The veteran outfielder began the year in a 1-for-26 slump but has gone 7-for-22 with four extra-base hits since, raising his season slash line to .167/.273/.333.