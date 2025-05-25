Benson started in right field and went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Benson was back in the lineup against a right-handed starter, after he was held out against southpaws the last three games. Benson made an impact immediately after his call-up from Triple-A Louisville with five home runs, three doubles, 11 RBI, one steal and seven runs scored over his first 10 games. Since then, he's gone 0-for-5 over seven plate appearances. With news that Jake Fraley (calf) started a rehab assignment, Benson's run as the primary right fielder against right-handers may end soon.