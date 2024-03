Benson went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBI in Sunday's victory over the Nationals.

Benson took Nationals' closer Kyle Finnegan deep in the ninth inning with a two-run homer to tie the game. He also notched his third double of the season earlier in the game. Benson has started hot out of the gate for the Reds, garnering three straight starts and going 5-for-12 with four extra base hits. He should maintain a regular lineup spot so long as TJ Friedl (wrist) is out.