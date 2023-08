Benson went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Benson snapped a month-long homer drought with his ninth-inning slam, which got the Reds within two runs but no closer. During the 22-game power drought, he hit .250 with just one RBI, six extra-base hits and four stolen bases. The outfielder is up to eight long balls, 24 RBI, 39 runs scored, 14 thefts and a .278/.379/.502 slash line over 243 plate appearances this season.