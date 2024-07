Benson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Benson snapped a 26-game homerless streak, tagging Luis Gil for a two-run shot in the fifth inning. After enduring an 0-for-25 stretch in the middle of June, Benson looks to be turning the corner, batting 4-for-18 with four runs and six RBI in his last five games. Still, the outfielder is batting .191 with a 39.4 percent strikeout rate on the year.