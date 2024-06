Benson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-4 win over St. Louis.

Benson had a two-run single, stole a base, then scored as part of Cincinnati's six-run fifth inning. The outfielder has four RBI over the last three games, which follows a miserable 14-game stretch during which he was 1-for-31 with no runs driven in.