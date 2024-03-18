With TJ Friedl out with a fractured wrist, Benson could get more starts in center field, along with Stuart Fairchild, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Benson and teammate Jake Fraley both should get more playing time not only because of Friedl's injury, but also because of Noelvi Marte's suspension, which presumably frees the DH spot up for either one of them or Jonathan India. Friedl will be sidelined for a minimum of 3-to-4 weeks, after which his wrist will be re-evaluated.