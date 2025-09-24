Benson started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Pirates.

Benson made a second consecutive start in left field with Austin Hays (back) unavailable. Hays ran the field Tuesday and reported the back did not respond well to the activity, per MLB.com, which suggests more opportunities for Benson if opponents start a right-hander. That will be the case Wednesday, when Pittsburgh is scheduled to throw Paul Skenes (2.03 ERA).