Benson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Benson will take a seat for the first time since July 9, breaking a streak of nine consecutive starts. Even with the recent arrival of power-hitting prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the big leagues, Benson doesn't look as though he'll lose out on his everyday role in the outfield. Since June 1, Benson owns a 179 wRC+, placing him sixth among all hitters in the majors with at least 100 plate appearances during that time.