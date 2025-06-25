Benson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Benson and fellow left-handed hitters Gavin Lux and Jake Fraley will all hit the bench for the series finale while the Yankees send a southpaw (Max Fried) to the bump for the second straight day. Though Benson has been a fixture in the Cincinnati outfield against right-handed pitching for the past five weeks, his playing time could soon dry up with Austin Hays (foot) nearing a return from the injured list.