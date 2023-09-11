Benson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Benson recorded his second three-hit effort over his last four games and reached the double-digit home run mark with a solo blast in the third. His recent surge at the plate has him at 9 hits in 10 games this month, although he's started just six of those 10 games, as he continues to sit against lefties. The 25-year-old has put together a nice season during his first year in Cincinnati, slashing .273/.369/.502 with 10 homers, 27 RBI, 45 runs and a 37:89 BB:K in 287 plate appearances.