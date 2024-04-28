Benson went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Benson homered and donned the celebratory Viking helmet for the fourth time this season. He's scuffled since the middle of the month and entered Saturday's contest on a 3-for-32 (.094) stretch. Despite the struggles, Benson was recently elevated to leadoff against right-handers, but it's unclear if the experiment will continue. The lefty-hitting outfielder is 4-for-21 (.190) with a .227 on-base percentage in five games as the leadoff hitter.