Benson started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, a solo home run, a steal and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-8 win over the Brewers.

Benson was originally listed as the starter in right field but was shifted to DH after Jonathan India (leg) was injured during pregame warmups. Benson entered the contest mired in a 2-for-20 (10 strikeouts) slump. Both the homer and steal were Benson's second to go along with six RBI through 10 games.