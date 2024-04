Benson will start in right field and bat ninth in Monday's game versus the Phillies.

The Reds have faced two lefties in the early going and Benson has been the only left-handed batter in the lineup for both of those games. He's been down in the No. 9 spot for both of those tilts, but it's a positive sign that Cincinnati is viewing him as an everyday player, at least while the club contends with some injuries.