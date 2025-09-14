Benson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Athletics.

Benson has featured primarily in a bench role since his Aug. 17 recall, though this was his second straight start as he covered for TJ Friedl, who was the designated hitter, in center field. Benson has posted a .229/.279/.448 slash line with 11 homers, seven doubles, two triples, two stolen bases, 36 RBI and 30 runs scored over 222 plate appearances this season. It's unclear if the outfielder will be able to carve out a larger role to close out the year, though he could get the chance to if Noelvi Marte continues slumping.