Benson went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Benson's ninth-inning single produced the final run of the game, giving him an RBI in his last two contests. His playing time has dropped off significantly since the return of Jake Fraley; Benson's started just three of 10 games since the Reds returned from the All-Star break. He's batting .178 (24-for-135) over the last 46 contests.