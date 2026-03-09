Benson went 1-for-4 with a two-run, inside-the-park home run in Sunday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Benson legged out what looked like a garden-variety double down the line in right field, but he was able to touch all the bases when the ball got behind the outfielder. It was the third home run of the spring for Benson, who is locked in a battle with Rece Hinds and JJ Bleday for a depth spot in the outfield. Reds manager Terry Francona may want an extra left-handed bat, which would eliminate Hinds. All three outfielders have minor-league options remaining.