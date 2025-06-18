Benson started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Minnesota.

Benson got the Reds started with a two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning that erased the Twins' early advantage. He's been a below-.200 hitter (10-for-59, .169) since a hot streak in the middle of May put him on the fantasy radar. Despite the downturn, Benson's managed to maintain a regular presence in the lineup against right-handers. That could change when Austin Hays (foot) is ready to return.