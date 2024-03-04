Benson went 1-for-3 with an RBI-double in Sunday's spring game against the Royals.

Benson collected his first hit off a left-hander this spring, which has been an area of focus for the lefty-swinging outfielder, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "I requested that when I first showed up at spring training," Benson said. "If I'm going to be the best player that I know I can possibly be, I need to be playing regardless of who is on that mound." During a strong 2023 season, Benson was often rested against southpaws. In 44 plate appearances, he batted .146 with 14 strikeouts.