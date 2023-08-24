Benson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in a 7-3 win over the Angels in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Benson entered Wednesday 1-for-10 across his last four games before going 3-for-8 with three runs across the twin bill. The outfielder is at a .281/.381/.498 slash line with 14 thefts, seven home runs, 20 RBI and 38 runs scored across 76 contests this season. Benson has a clear path to playing time in right field with Jake Fraley (toe) and Stuart Fairchild (concussion) out, though Fraley could be back in early September, at which point Benson would likely move to left field.