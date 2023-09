Benson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to Seattle.

Benson broke out after a rough stretch at the plate of late. He entered Wednesday's game on a 4-for-29 (.138) run over the last 11 games. The outfielder is slashing .269/.366/.488 with 14 doubles, six triples, nine homers, 26 RBI and 15 steals over 90 games this season.