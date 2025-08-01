Benson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.

He took reliever Dylan Dodd the other way in the seventh inning for his ninth long ball of the season, and his second off a left-handed pitcher. Benson remains a strong-side platoon player for the most part, but he's been struggling of late even in that role -- over 20 games since the beginning of July he's batting just .206 (13-for-63) with 0:18 BB:K.