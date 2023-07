Benson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Benson returned to the lineup after getting a day off and stole his 10th base of the season. The outfielder has swiped three in the last nine games. Benson regularly reached double-digit thefts in the minors and has a combined 21 steals between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville in 2023.