Benson went 0-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Brewers.

With one out in the bottom of the third inning, Benson walked and stole second base but remained in place as Luke Maile and TJ Friedl went down on strikes. The theft was the eighth of the season for Benson, who routinely had double-digit steals in the minors. He was one of just two Reds to reach scoring position, as Cincinnati's offense has gone frigid. The Reds were shutout for the third straight game -- all against division foe Milwaukee -- with just seven hits (two doubles) while going 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position during the 27-inning stretch.