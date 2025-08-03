The Reds optioned Benson to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

After Saturday's MLB Speedway Classic was suspended in the first inning due to rain, the Reds will be in need of an extra arm for the continuation of the contest Sunday. Having two minor-league options appears to have worked against Benson, who will head to the minors as Cincinnati brings right-hander Lyon Richardson aboard as its 27th man for the Speedway Classic. As a result of being optioned, Benson won't be eligible to rejoin the Reds for at least 10 days, unless another player is placed on a reserve list in a corresponding move.