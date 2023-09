Benson went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Twins.

Benson smoked a 408-foot, two-run homer to center in the fourth inning for his 11th of the year. He also knocked in an additional RBI via a sacrifice fly earlier in the second. The 25-year-old is having a breakout season, batting .268 with 11 home runs and 15 steals in 261 at-bats.