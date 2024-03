Benson started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's spring game against Colorado.

Benson's served as the starting center fielder in four of his last six Cactus League outings. The lefty swinger and right-handed batting Stuart Fairchild rotated there since TJ Friedl sustained a broken wrist. Those two are expected to share center field while Friedl recovers, but it's uncertain if that will be a strict platoon.