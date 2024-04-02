Benson started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Benson stole his first base of the season after logging 19 thefts in 2023. Monday's start was notable in that the lefty-hitting Benson has been in the lineup for both games when the Reds have faced a southpaw. He batted .146 with a .400 OPS over 44 plate appearances against left-handers in 2023, but it appears the Reds are trying to make him an everyday player in 2024. Other than Monday's walk, Benson struck out three times and is 1-for-4 against left-handers thus far. He's fanned seven times overall in 17 plate appearances.