Benson went 0-for-3 with two stolen bases in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians.

While his activity on the basepaths didn't lead to any runs for the Reds, Benson still managed to contribute some fantasy value. The 25-year-old outfielder is stumbling to the finish line on the regular season, batting .160 (4-for-25) over 11 games since his last multi-hit performance, but he's still had something of a breakout in 2023 with 11 homers, 17 steals and an .847 OPS in 316 plate appearances, primarily in a strong-side platoon role.