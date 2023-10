Benson went 3-for-4 with one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Benson went 7-for-16 with four steals across his last five games of the season. The outfielder was able to play semi-regularly in 2023, holding down a strong-side platoon role. He posted a .275/.365/.498 slash line with 11 home runs, 19 steals, 31 RBI, 51 runs scored, 15 doubles and eight triples across 329 plate appearances in his first year with the Reds.