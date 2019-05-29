Duke (calf) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Nationals, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It sounds like Duke will skip a minor-league rehab assignment and rejoin the Reds when first eligible Friday. Prior to landing on the shelf with a right calf strain, the veteran southpaw struggled to a 6.32 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 9:11 K:BB in 15.2 innings.