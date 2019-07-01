Reds' Zach Duke: Removed from 40-man roster
Duke was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday.
Duke had a brief stint on the injured list in late May but still had significant issues allowing baserunners since being activated with a 9:7 K:BB and 1.57 WHIP over 7.2 innings. The veteran left-hander finishes his 30-game tenure in Cincinnati with a 5.01 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 18:18 K:BB.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...