Duke was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday.

Duke had a brief stint on the injured list in late May but still had significant issues allowing baserunners since being activated with a 9:7 K:BB and 1.57 WHIP over 7.2 innings. The veteran left-hander finishes his 30-game tenure in Cincinnati with a 5.01 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 18:18 K:BB.

