The Phillies declined Monday to extend a one-year, $20.33 million qualifying offer to Hoskins (knee), making him an unrestricted free agent, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 30-year-old Hoskins produced an excellent 126 wRC+ over his first six seasons in the big leagues, but after missing the entire 2023 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL, the Phillies weren't keen on committing $20 million in salary to him in 2024. The veteran first baseman appears to be nearing the finish line in his rehab program, as he had been taking part in live batting practice in October and hadn't been ruled out from being included on the Phillies' World Series roster, had Philadelphia beaten Arizona in the NLCS. Heyman notes that there is a "decent chance" the Phillies bring Hoskins back in 2024, but expect other teams searching for a right-handed power bat to enter the bidding for his services as well.