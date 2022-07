Colome (hamstring) is available to pitch Friday against the Pirates, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Colome has been unavailable since exiting Tuesday's game against the Padres with hamstring cramping, but he'll be available out of the bullpen for Friday's series opener versus the Buccos. It's good timing for Colorado, as fellow setup man is unavailable this weekend after being placed on the paternity list.