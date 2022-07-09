Colome allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Daniel Bard had pitched each of the last two days, so manager Bud Black gave Colome a closing opportunity. It was a bit shaky, as two of the first three batters he faced reached base, and a Josh Rojas fielder's choice led to a run, but Colome retired Jordan Luplow on a lineout to end the game. With runs allowed in four of his last seven appearances, Colome has been a little unsteady lately. He has four saves, four holds and a blown save while posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through 32 innings this year.