Colome was placed on the 15-day injured list with right lateral epicondylitis Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Colome hasn't been very effective recently, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks while failing to record a strikeout in 1.2 innings over his last three appearances. It's possible that his forearm injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss at least two weeks due to the injury. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Justin Lawrence was called up to take his place in the bullpen.