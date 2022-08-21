site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Alex Colome: Throwing again
Colome (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Colome will throw between 10 and 15 pitches in his first activity since landing on the injured list. He'll continue to ramp up and can be activated as early as Aug. 28.
