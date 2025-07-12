Blalock is slated to start Saturday's game against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

The Rockies called Blalock up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, but after going unused out of the bullpen in the team's ensuing four games, he'll now slot into the rotation spot vacated by Chase Dollander, who was optioned to the minors earlier this week. Over five appearances (three starts) with Colorado on the season, Blalock owns a 12.94 ERA and 2.06 WHIP in 16 innings. He won't make for a reliable streaming option Saturday against a Reds squad that tagged him for six runs over four innings back on April 27 at Coors Field.