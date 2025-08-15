Blalock (1-4) allowed seven runs on six hits and four walks while failing to log a strikeout over 3.2 innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Diamondbacks.

Home runs from Lourdes Gurriel and Jose Herrera accounted for five of the seven runs on Blalock's line. Those blasts came within the first two innings, and the right-hander ran into more trouble before he was pulled in the fourth. Blalock has given up 19 runs across his last 15 innings over three starts. The 24-year-old is at an 8.62 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 22:18 K:BB through 47 innings over 11 appearances (nine starts) this season. Trusting a Colorado pitcher is tough enough, and Blalock's struggles are a prime example of why. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home against the Dodgers, who have been struggling lately but still pose a threat.