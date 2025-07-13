Blalock did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and zero walks over 5.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out one.

The right-hander gave up a run in the first inning on an Austin Hays sacrifice fly but settled in from there to turn in a solid outing in Saturday's no-decision. It marked Blalock's first MLB start since being sent down following a rough May 10 appearance in which he surrendered 12 runs over 3.2 innings against the Padres. For the season, he holds a 9.97 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 21.2 innings in six appearances (four starts) at the big-league level.