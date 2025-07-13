Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Solid in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blalock did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and zero walks over 5.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out one.
The right-hander gave up a run in the first inning on an Austin Hays sacrifice fly but settled in from there to turn in a solid outing in Saturday's no-decision. It marked Blalock's first MLB start since being sent down following a rough May 10 appearance in which he surrendered 12 runs over 3.2 innings against the Padres. For the season, he holds a 9.97 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 21.2 innings in six appearances (four starts) at the big-league level.
More News
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Entering rotation Saturday•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Moves up to majors•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Demoted after brutal start•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Bombarded by Padres•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Yields three runs in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Returning to majors•