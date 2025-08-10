Blalock allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Blalock has given up 12 runs, including three home runs, over his last 10.1 innings. He's shown some flashes of quality during his time in the majors this season, but making half of his appearances in Colorado hasn't helped his cause. The right-hander had posted a passable 3.00 ERA over 18 innings on the road prior to this poor outing in Arizona. Blalock is now at a 7.89 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB through 43.1 innings over 10 appearances (eight starts). He is tentatively projected to get a rematch at home with the Diamondbacks next week.