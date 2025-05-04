Blalock did not factor into the decision in Saturday's game against the Giants, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

Blalock registered only nine first-pitch strikes and six whiffs on 75 pitches (47 strikes), but he limited the Giants to one run through his first five innings. He was tagged for another run after being lifted in the sixth frame and was in line for the win, but that didn't come to fruition after Matt Chapman knocked a go-ahead grand slam off Jake Bird. Blalock will be in the Rockies' rotation for as long as Ryan Feltner (back) is on the 15-day injured list, and the former is lined up to face the Padres at home next weekend.